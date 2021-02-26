Covid-19: Two more deaths, 250 new cases in Sarawak today

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Feb 26 — Sarawak recorded 250 new Covid-19 cases along with two deaths today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 8869 cases.

“The 79th death involved a 59-year-old Sarawakian man who received emergency treatment at Betong Hospital. The case was referred directly to Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment as the health condition of the case got critical and the Antigen Rapid Test Kit was positive on the same day.

“The case had symptoms of fever, cough and body fatigue for the past few days before receiving treatment. The rT-PCR screening test came back positive for Covid-19 on February 24 and he was confirmed to have died on the same day. The case also had existing comorbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, gout and chronic kidney disease,” it said.

The 80th death involved a 54-year-old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital after the Covid-19 rT-PCR test was positive on February 12, detected through close contact tracing of a positive case. The health condition of the case deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on February 26. The case had existing comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

Meanwhile, the new cases were detected in Sibu District (104), Kuching (43), Kapit (39), Meradong (13), Bintulu (10), Betong (9), Miri (8), Samarahan (4), Sebauh (3), Subis (3), Julau (2), Dalat (2), Beluru (2), Selangau (2), Bau (2), Asajaya (1), Serian (1), Saratok (1) and Song (1).

Out of Sibu District’s 104 cases, 75 cases are individuals screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases, 16 are cases screened at healthcare centre in the district, and 13 are from screening of symptomatic individuals.

In Kuching District, 36 cases are from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, five are cases screened at healthcare centres in the district, one from ACD, and one imported case involving a Sarawakian screened after returning from high-risk infection areas in the country (Kuala Lumpur).

In Kapit District, 27 cases are from the Gelong Cluster, 11 are results of ACD and one from the Pasai Cluster.

In Meradong District, seven are results of ACD, and five are from the Sg Bakong Cluster, and one from the screening of a symptomatic individual.

In Bintulu District, six cases are individuals screened through ACD, three are individuals screened at healthcare centres in the district, and one from the screening of a symptomatic individual.

In Betong District, all nine cases are from the Jalan Muhibbah Cluster.

In Miri District, seven cases are results of screening a healthcare centre in the district, and one a result of screening a symptomatic individual.

In Samarahan District, three cases are from the Jalan Green Cluster, and one an imported case involving a Sarawakian screened after returning from high-risk infection areas in the country (Johor).

The three cases each in Subis District and Sebauh District are results of ACD.

Both cases in Beluru District are results of screening individuals present at healthcare centre in the district.

The two cases each in Selangau District and Bau District are results of ACD.

In Dalat District, one case is a result of ACD and another is from screening a symptomatic individual.

In Julau District, both cases are results of screening symptomatic individuals.

The case in Serian District is from the Emperoh Jambu Cluster.

In Saratok District, the case is an individual screened through ACD.

In Asajaya District, the case is a result of screening a symptomatic individual, while in Song District, the single case is from the Pasai Cluster.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 131 cases of recovery and discharge for the day. These were from Sibu Hospital (93), SGH (16), Kapit Hospital (9), Bintulu Hospital (7), and Miri Hospital (6).

“As of today, 6,621 have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 2,385 cases are still being treated at hospitals. Out of that, 1,097 are in Sibu Hospital, 379 cases in SGH, 272 in Bintulu Hospital, 208 in Miri Hospital, 207 cases in Kapit Hospital, 197 in Sarikei Hospital, and 25 in Sri Aman Hospital,” it said.

There were 373 new person-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 40 still awaiting laboratory results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 21,650 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 585 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 6,084 individuals at 86 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 68,139. — Borneo Post