Putrajaya approves grade adjustment for contract medical, dental officers

Health workers take a break from screening foreign workers for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The government has approved grade adjustment involving 21,408 contract medical officers and 697 contract dental officers.

Ministry of Health (MoH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, in a statement today, said contract medical officers will be promoted from Grade UD41 to UD43 while contract dental officers will be promoted from Grade UG41 to UG44, similar to their permanent counterparts.

He said the move was in line with the approval by the Public Service Department (PSD) on Jan 21 a well as allocation approval by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Commission on Feb 24.

He said the grade adjustment will be offered via the e-housemen and e-dentist system starting today and officers involved will be notified via their respective emails.

“With this grade adjustment, it is hoped that it will further boost the officers’ motivation and commitment to perform their duties more efficiently, including participating in curbing and addressing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

At the same time, he also announced that the PSD on Feb 4, and the Ministry of Finance on Feb 10 had approved applications to extend the contract services of 585 medical officers, 1,071 dental officers and 1,966 pharmacy officers.

“They will be notified via their respective emails,” he said. — Bernama