For first time since Jan 4, Malaysia records just under 2,000 new Covid-19 cases today

File picture shows Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia has recorded 1,924 new Covid-19 cases today, the first time that the number has fallen below 2,000 since January 4.

In a statement, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 1,924 new cases today, six were imported into the country.

He added that Covid-19 has claimed 12 more lives, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,100.

“Currently, there are 205 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU), with 91 of them needing ventilators to help them breathe,” he said.

