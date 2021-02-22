Three things that Umno needs, according to Najib: Energy, experience, wisdom

The Pekan MP added that Umno must have leaders who have a vision, enough to realise that one of the responsibilities required is to provide a platform for the younger generation to lead. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Umno needs a leadership revamp, its former president Datuk Seri Najib Razak said tonight.

And in an interview with Astro Awani, he spelled out the three things the once grand old party needs to appeal to Malaysians today.

More than a young leader age-wise, he said the party needs someone energetic.

“I believe that the rejuvenation of Umno must happen but has to be properly planned. But we cannot be carried away with the idea that young leaders must be the best.

“The youth are probably more dynamic and energetic but there are two more criteria which are experience and wisdom,” he said in the interview discussing the future of Umno.

The Pekan MP added that Umno must have leaders who have a vision, enough to realise that one of the responsibilities required is to provide a platform for the younger generation to lead.

“And to have leaders that are big-hearted and open-hearted to realise that one of the tasks and responsibilities of a leader is to train and give chance to young leaders to replace us.

“So don’t be afraid if we should retire, we retire. Because we already have someone that can replace our position,” he added.

On December 24 last year, veteran MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah urged Umno to give younger leaders more responsibilities so the party can regain its lost political clout.

The 83-year-old Gua Musang MP said that the party must also reset and change its agenda if it wishes to regain its previous strength.

Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan also said last week that the government should not change its stand on lowering the voting age to 18, which was passed unanimously by the Parliament in 2019.

Shahril posted on Twitter that 18-year-olds must be given a chance to vote since the debate was already settled ahead of the constitutional amendment made that year.