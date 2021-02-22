Covid-19: Labuan moving towards green zone, says health director

Health personnel continue to carry out publicity, reminders and education on Covid-19 around the Labuan area February 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Feb 22 — Labuan is continuing to see a downward trend in positive Covid-19 cases and likely moving towards the green zone, said the duty-free island’s health director.

Dr Ismuni Bohari said stringent measures like border restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community had paid off and things were largely moving towards normalcy.

He said all the five subzones here had been declared as yellow zones.

“We can consider to have succeeded in containing the third wave of Covid-19, as Labuan remained with single digit (daily) in nearly two weeks. We only have 40 cases the past 14 days, which is below the line of red zone of 43 cases, and no new cluster.

“We are monitoring it every day, especially in critical locations like the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)-sanctioned settlements of Kg Muslim and Kiamsam,” he told Bernama today.

Labuan had recorded 27 cases as of March last year and since then the number had been rising until it peaked after the Sabah state election in September last year.

The federal territory has recorded cumulative infections of 2,236, with 10 active cases being treated at the Labuan Hospital but no active clusters. — Bernama