Sarawak Metro: Hydrogen bus service temporarily suspended

KUCHING, Feb 21 — The trial operation and passenger service of the hydrogen buses for both the Downtown Heritage Loop and Damai Loop routes are temporarily suspended until further notice, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) in a statement today.

Sarawak Metro said the temporary suspension was part of its precautionary safety measures as the bus drivers had close contact with a third-party contractor, who was recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently the hydrogen bus operator is now making the arrangement for all the bus drivers to undergo a Covid-19 screening and conduct sanitising work on all the buses.

“Since resuming our trial operation on Sept 2 last year, we have adhered strictly to all the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) including regular sanitising inside the vehicles, ensuring everyone in the bus wears face masks and taking every passengers’ body temperature.

“We regret any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension of the hydrogen bus trial operation and we will duly notify the public once the passenger service is resumed,” it said. — Borneo Post Online