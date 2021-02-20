Over RM5m in grants for Sarawak youth, sports organisations, says state minister

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks during a press conference at St Regis in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUCHING, Feb 20 — The Sarawak Ministry of Youth and Sports today handed over grants amounting to RM5,030,600 to 59 youth and sports associations and organisations in the state.

The grant is to finance this year’s programmes or activities.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, speaking at the handover ceremony today, hoped that the grant could be used as a catalyst for the associations to remain active and committed.

He said since Sarawak is currently under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), they need to be creative in implementing programmes continuously while complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set.

He also called on all associations and youth and sports organisations in the state to continue to improve their performance in line with the objectives of their respective establishments.

Abdul Karim said training for the next Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor would continue as usual by complying with the SOPs set to ensure Sarawak were among the contenders for the top spot.

“I also hope with the strong support of the state government, Sarawak can rise as a Malaysian sports power and will be ready for Sukma, but this requires the spirit of close cooperation in development and training programmes to realise Sarawak’s capabilities,” he said. — Bernama