MetMalaysia issues tropical storm warning for Sandakan

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today released an advisory of a tropical storm at about 1,324 kilometres east of Sandakan, Sabah.

In a statement, MetMalaysia announced the storm is now 465 km to East Davao, Philippines at 5 pm this evening and it was moving at a speed of 72km per hour (kmph).

“The maximum speed of the wind is 72kmph,” said the statement and it added that the storm could cause strong winds and rough seas over the waters off South China Sea. — Bernama