Ismail Sabri: 42,120 military personnel among first phase Covid-19 vaccine recipients

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at a press conference on the development of the MCO and EMCO at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Feb 20 — A total of 42,120 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) nationwide will receive Covid-19 vaccine injections in the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, scheduled to commence on Feb 26.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the vaccination involved 84,240 doses with each member receiving two vaccine doses.

“I believe that in March (Armed Forces personnel) will receive the vaccine as we are part of the frontliners. This also includes those who are involved in manning roadblocks and ‘Op Benteng’ operations with the police.

“The schedule (vaccination) will be set and informed to the ATM,” he told reporters after visiting the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT), 1st Brigade headquarters, Sikamat Camp, here today.

In the meantime, he said that for the arrival of the Covid-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine tomorrow, ATM will also be involved for security control from tomorrow until the vaccination is administered to the public.

Tomorrow, Malaysia will receive 312,390 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which will be flown by Malaysia Airlines A330-300 jetliner to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang, before being distributed to various vaccine storage locations nationwide.

Meanwhile, when asked whether the ATM would consider using its hospital as one of the vaccine storage centres, Ismail Sabri said that the ATM was ready to assist the government in any situation, as well as having sufficient workforce.

“Insya-Allah, we are ready to discuss with the Armed Forces Hospital, and the ATM is also very involved in Covid-19 matters, including providing the ATM field hospital in Sabah before,” he said.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri explained that today’s visit to RKAT was part of his visit to the Malaysian Army formations.

“Here I have also approved the construction of a multi-purpose hall costing RM5 million which will be built either this year or early next year, and also had the opportunity to visit four members and families suffering from illness,” he said. — Bernama