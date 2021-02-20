Covid-19 active case detection operation in Sibu begins Saturday, says municipal council chief

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, Feb 20 — The Covid-19 Active Case Detection (ACD) operation according to zones was launched today for areas under the Sibu Municipal Council’s (MPS) administration.

For a start, the ACD operation is being carried out in Zone 7 Tiong Hua at the MPS’ multi-storey car park in Jalan Wong Nai Siong here, involving residents from Jalan Hua Kiew to Jalan Tiong Hua, from 10am to 2pm today and tomorrow.

MPS chairman Clarence Ting said the police and armed forces personnel have been mobilised to visit every house so as to ensure that all residents in the affected areas would get tested for Covid-19.

“The security personnel will go to all the lanes at the front portion of Jalan Hua Kiew and Jalan Tiong Hua. Those who are unable to undergo the Covid-19 screening today are required to come tomorrow,” he told reporters at the test site today.

Ting said if many positive cases were detected, the State Disaster Management Committee would decide either to impose a movement restriction or the enhanced movement control order at the zone.

He said the ACD operation for Zone 28 Permai would be held on February 22 at Taman Tasik for the Taman Permai and Kampung Jeriah residents from 10 am to 2 pm.

A similar operation would be carried out at the Bukit Lima Forest Reserve for Zone 15 Sentosa on February 23, also from 10am to 2pm. — Bernama