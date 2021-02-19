Pahang MB: Agong, Permaisuri to attend ceremony to declare Kuantan as a city

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong will attend the ceremony to declare Kuantan as a city this Sunday. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Feb 19 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to attending the ceremony to declare Kuantan as a city this Sunday.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the ceremony would also be attended by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin are also expected to be at the historic event, he added.

He said the ceremony had been postponed several times due to several factors, including the Covid-19 situation.

“The ceremony will be conducted in strict compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“As such, the number of guests invited is limited to ensure the SOP on physical distancing can be observed,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Rosdy said the last time a similar event was held was more than 40 years ago, which was on September 1, 1979, when Kuantan was upgraded to a municipal status. ― Bernama