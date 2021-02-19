MDEC chief lauds Putrajaya’s digital transformation plan, pledges full support

Datuk Rais Husin says MDEC will be focused on three strategic thrusts: empowering Digitally Skilled Malaysians, accelerating Digitally-Powered Businesses and attracting Digital Investments. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) will provide full support to make the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL) launched today a key driver of national development and success, said Datuk Rais Husin.

The MDEC chairman said the agency will continue to lead the digital economy forward with the full support of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) to ensure shared prosperity for the many and toward realising Malaysia 5.0.

“Our vision of Malaysia 5.0 complements the holistic MyDIGITAL blueprint, encouraging the creation of a society deeply integrated with technology, governed by inclusive and equitable ‘eco-environmental’ principles and practices,” he said in a statement.

Rais added that MDEC will be focused on three strategic thrusts: empowering Digitally Skilled Malaysians, accelerating Digitally-Powered Businesses and attracting Digital Investments.

“MDEC is committed to rolling out key digital initiatives announced in Budget 2021 to ensure our society can fully leverage and benefit from 4IR technologies and establish Malaysia as the Heart of Digital Asean,” he added.

From a digital skills and jobs perspective, Rais said that MDEC has accelerated its efforts to expand the digital capabilities of Malaysians with initiatives such as ‘Let’s Learn Digital’ that continue to upskill and reskill Malaysians.

“To date, more than 3,800 free courses have been offered, receiving more than 21,000 successful applications. The MyDigitalmaker initiative has benefitted some 1.6 million school students nationwide,” Rais said.

Rais said that MDEC has rolled out various initiatives like the 100GoDigital, SME Digital Accelerator, Smart Automation Grant, SME Digital Quickwins in its efforts to digitise and automate businesses and ensure that they are properly equipped to navigate the pros and cons of the digital economy.

Rais added that Malaysia has attracted RM345 billion investments to date from digital investments, creating close to 185,000 jobs for Malaysians.

“In 2020 alone, new investments by pure-play technology companies stood at RM3.98 billion, while new investments recorded by digital services companies were RM2.01 billion. These investments created approximately 9,000 new jobs.

“I believe Malaysia has got what it takes and we at MDEC will give what we have got to ensure that together, we will make the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint ― MyDIGITAL ― the only way forward towards realising a shared future of prosperity for all Malaysians in line with the vision of Malaysia 5.0.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, which aims to provide a clear roadmap for the digital transformation of Malaysia in its pursuit of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 to achieve social well-being, environmental sustainability and equitable economic development for the country.