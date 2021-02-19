Jawi allows activities to enliven mosques, surau in CMCO areas

Jawi director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail said that the number of worshippers for the Friday prayer and the five obligatory prayers in the CMCO areas is the same as for MCO. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) has decided to allow activities to enliven mosques, Friday surau and surau in the conditional movement control order (CMCO) areas in the Federal Territories from today.

This was following the government’s decision to implement the CMCO in the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Labuan starting from today until March 4, and extending the MCO in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur until March 4.

Jawi director, Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail, said that tazkirah and zikir munajat could be held alternately in CMCO-imposed Putrajaya and Labuan after the Maghrib prayer until Isyak, limited to 50 per cent the capacity of the main prayer hall of the mosque, Friday surau and surau, subject to 1.5 metres physical distancing.

“Solat Hajat, Yaasin recital, doa munajat and tahlil every Friday evening and Solat Hajat after the nightly Maghrib prayer and after the Friday prayer are also allowed.

“Kuliah subuh could be conducted for not more than 30 minutes with physical distancing of 1.5 metres.

“Marriage solemnisation (akad nikah) ceremonies are allowed with a maximum attendance of up to 30 people depending to the size of the mosque area, including marriage official, witnesses and photographer, with physical distancing of 1.5 metres,” he said in a statement today.

In the MCO areas, Mohd Ajib said that the number in the congregation and other conditions at all mosques, Friday surau and surau were still subject to the rules implemented prior to this.

The exception is the change in the number of attendees for marriage solemnisation not to exceed 30 people subject to the size of the main prayer hall of the mosque, with 1.5 metres physical distancing.

He said that the number of worshippers for the Friday prayer and the five obligatory prayers in the CMCO areas is the same as for MCO, namely, half of the capacity of the mosque, Friday surau and surau, with 1.5 metres physical distancing. — Bernama