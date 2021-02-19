Heavy downpour causes floods in Samarahan, Serian, Lundu

Houses at Kampung Pangkalan Kuap inundated by flood this morning. ― Picture via WhatsApp/Borneo Post

KUCHING, Feb 19 ― Several areas in Samarahan, Serian and Lundu are now flooded after a heavy downpour since last night.

A flood situation report at 7.30am in a Fire and Rescue Department WhatsApp group said there are floods and uprooted trees at numerous locations.

Among the affected areas are Taman Muara Tuang, Taman Univista, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Penrissen, Kampung Hj Baki, Taman Matang Jaya, Taman Indah Landeh, Kampung Jawa Semenggok, Taman Muara Tuang, Jalan Ensegai, Kampung Sungai Empit, Kampung Sungai Lundu and Kampung Seketi.

A road collapse in Lundu has also been reported in the same group.

Separately, several roads are also claimed to have been cut off by flood waters. ― Borneo Post