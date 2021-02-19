Four-year-old boy dies of alleged physical abuse in Semenyih, say Kajang police

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police have arrested the boy’s 31-year-old mother and her 28-year-old companion, a car repossessor, and they are being remanded until Wednesday for investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A four-year-old boy has died in the Kajang Hospital following alleged physical abuse by a male companion of his mother, police said today.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police have arrested the boy’s 31-year-old mother and her 28-year-old companion, a car repossessor, and they are being remanded until Wednesday for investigation.

He said the man is believed to have beaten the boy into a state of unconsciousness at a flat in Semenyih yesterday evening.

The mother brought her son to the hospital where it was confirmed that the boy had died, he said in a statement.

“Upon examination, a doctor found injuries on the private parts and bruises on several parts of the body,” he said.

The mother and her companion were picked up at 5.45pm, he said, adding that anyone with information on the incident can contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Faizal Amir, at 011-33319871, he said. — Bernama