Vaccination only one part of living with Covid-19, Dr Noor Hisham tells Malaysians

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Malaysians must still adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health even after they have been vaccinated against Covid-19, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

He said that the risk of spreading the virus remains even after vaccination as there will still be large numbers of people who have not received their shots.

“We need to practise both public health measures as well as vaccination. Then it will be complete, and we can protect yourself and your family from the Covid-19 infection.

“We do not have strong evidence to show that once you are vaccinated, you are free to go back to your old life. We need to learn to live with the virus — which falls under two strategies — complying with the SOPs and vaccination,” he said in a press conference today.

