Unemployed man charged with DUI, resulting in death of policeman in Kluang

T. Yogarajah, 58, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to him before Magistrate ND. Arun. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KLUANG, Feb 18 — An unemployed man was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, resulting in a road crash which caused the death of a policeman last Friday (February 12).

T. Yogarajah, 58, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out to him before Magistrate ND. Arun.

He was charged with committing the offence, which resulted in the death of Lance Corporal Bradford Bernard, 28, at 10.57pm at Kilometre 6 Jalan Kluang-Teck Wah Hing.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Zahidah Muhammad Ruzi did not request bail.

The court then advised Yogarajah to get a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation and set March 22 for mention. — Bernama