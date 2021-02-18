Explain ‘no further action’ against alleged slander by Muafakat Nasional site, Hannah Yeoh tells AGC

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh questioned the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) decision to classify her case as needing “no further action” (NFA) despite full-blown investigations which were conducted last year and a remark endorsing a charge the pro-Muafakat Nasional blog.— Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Hannah Yeoh has questioned today the lack of action by authorities against a government-linked website that allegedly slandered her, even after police identified it as the culprit of an attack against her last year.

The Segambut MP questioned the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) decision to classify her case as needing “no further action” (NFA) despite full-blown investigations which were conducted last year and a remark endorsing a charge the pro-Muafakat Nasional blog.

“The decision to classify the case as NFA was made even though the Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in July 2020 reportedly said that police investigations found the controversy involving me stemmed from a poster that was made by a portal tied to a political party in the government, which is muafakatnasional.net, and until now, there is no follow up actions after that statement,” Yeoh wrote in a statement today.

This was in reference to a Twitter post Yeoh made last year questioning the government’s efforts in curbing child marriage, following the appointment of PAS lawmaker Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff as the Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development minister.

She said the slander coming from the poster had caused public unrest, and again questioned why no action had been taken against the culprits despite the IGP saying its mastermind had been identified.

“Did the AG completely ignore the statement made by the IGP when he decided to classify the case as NFA?

“Is the decision of the AG inline with the provisions of the law, or are there other reasons unrelated to the rule of law?” Yeoh added.

In June last year, Yeoh was summoned to Bukit Aman for questioning for allegedly publishing a seditious and inflammatory remark over a Facebook post.

The Facebook post in question was published by Yeoh to respond to a fake quote originally distributed on March 11, 2020 by a pro-Muafakat Nasional blog, muafakatnasional.net, run by Hulu Selangor Umno.

Cybertroopers working overtime nowadays. Ini adalah kenyataan palsu. Tolong hentikan fitnah. Posted by Hannah Yeoh on Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The blog had since deleted the graphic with the fake quote, and replaced it with a different one.

She was however vindicated after Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police investigations showed that the seditious posting had nothing to do with the Segambut MP but was made by the muafakatnasional.net portal.

Abdul Hamid then said that investigation papers had been delivered to the AGC so the alleged slanderer would be charged soon.