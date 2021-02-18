Covid-19: Health D-G says Negri Sembilan, Sarawak recorded highest infectivity rate yesterday

Based on the infographic shared through Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah's Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Negri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country, at 1.06 respectively as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93.

Kadar kebolehjangkitan Covid-19 atau Ro/Rt pada jangkaan mengikut kes seharian pada 17hb Februari 2021 untuk seluruh negara adalah 0.91. Manakala pecahan mengikut negeri adalah seperti di lampiran. pic.twitter.com/SPVdtoOa4A — Noor Hisham Abdullah (@DGHisham) February 17, 2021

Other states recorded readings of below 0.90, namely Terengganu (0.89), Johor (0.87), Kuala Lumpur (0.81), Putrajaya, Perlis (0.76), Pahang (0.73) and Labuan (0.51).

Rt for the whole country is 0.91, he said.

Yesterday 2,998 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were recorded in the country. — Bernama