Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Covid-19: Health D-G says Negri Sembilan, Sarawak recorded highest infectivity rate yesterday

Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 09:51 AM MYT

Based on the infographic shared through Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah's Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93. — Picture by Miera Zulyana
Based on the infographic shared through Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah's Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 —  Negri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country, at 1.06 respectively as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93.

 

 

Other states recorded readings of below 0.90, namely Terengganu (0.89), Johor (0.87), Kuala Lumpur (0.81), Putrajaya, Perlis (0.76), Pahang (0.73) and Labuan (0.51).

Rt for the whole country is 0.91, he said.

Yesterday 2,998 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were recorded in the country. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia