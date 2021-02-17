Nine arrested, 240kg of ketum leaves seized in Puchong

File picture of ketum leaves and drinks seized from a lab during a press conference at KL police headquarters January 3, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEPANG, Feb 17 — Police have crippled a ketum processing and distribution syndicate after detaining nine individuals in a double-storey terrace house in Putra Perdana, Puchong here, on Monday.

The suspects, aged 30 to 45, comprised seven local men and an Indonesian couple, and they were nabbed in a series of raids.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said police also seized 240 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves, 152 bottles of ketum water and RM12,325 in cash during the raids.

He said police also seized kitchen cookware sets, gas cylinder, plastic bottles and a weighing scales believed to be used to process the illegal substances, with the total seizure amounting to RM25,000.

“Of the nine suspects, two tested positive for syabu and ganja (cannabis) while the other two have previous criminal records related to drugs,” he said in a press conference at the Sepang District police headquarters here today.

Wan Kamarul said police carried out surveillance for three weeks in connection with the sale of ketum water, which had been in operation for almost two months.

He said the syndicate had been supplying the local community around Subang Jaya, Puchong and Putra Perdana with ketum juice sold at RM20 per bottle and RM40 for ketum leaves.

“Investigations found that the suspects get their ketum leaves supply from Hilir Perak, using commercial vehicles. This is the largest seizure of ketum we have made here to date,” he said.

Five suspects have been remanded since yesterday until Saturday while the remaining four were released on police bail, he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama