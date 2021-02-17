Listen to professionals instead of politicians if you really want to end Covid-19 crises, Dr M tells Muhyiddin

Tun Dr Mahathir took to Facebook to air his grievances with the current government.— Facebook screenshot

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should act on advice from professionals instead of his Bersatu party colleagues if he were serious about resolving the health and economic crises brought on by the pandemic, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir who was sacked last year from the party he had co-founded with Muhyiddin in 2016 said his successor appeared to be more preoccupied with staying in power and ignorant of the chronic Covid-19 problems plaguing Malaysians.

“I find that Muhyiddin has yet to show that he understands the problems he is facing right now; all he knows is that he wants to be the PM.

“I feel if Muhyiddin wants to become the PM, he needs to utilise his advisers, those with experience, and not to make a party member an adviser, it’s no use,” Dr Mahathir said during an interview with Sinar Harian aired live on Facebook today.

MORE TO COME