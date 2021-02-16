Son says PAS president Hadi admitted to IJN

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has a history of heart complications and previously underwent surgery to correct a heart valve at the same facility in May 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) for an undisclosed condition, according to Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi.

The son of the PAS president said Hadi was in stable condition but needed rest.

“It could be exhaustion due to a tight schedule. Seeking prayers from all that he remains healthy to serve the ummah,” Muhammad Khalil said on Facebook.

The news prompted political allies such as Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to send well-wishes.

Hadi has a history of heart complications and previously underwent surgery to correct a heart valve at the same facility in May 2017.

He was most recently admitted to the IJN in 2019.