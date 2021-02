A health worker puts a test tube into biohazard plastic after collecting a sample for Covid-19 testing in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, January 18, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Health Ministry today announced that 19 new Covid-19 clusters were detected today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 19 new clusters, 14 were related to workplaces.

“Four other clusters were identified to be community clusters and one more involving a high-risk group,” he said.

