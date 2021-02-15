Sabah cops nab 115 for gambling, cockfighting within MCO

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said 18 raids were conducted all over the state under Ops Limau, which resulted in the seizure of RM118,942. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — Police arrested 115 people around the state for various methods of illegal gambling this month including mahjong, card games and cock fighting.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said 18 raids were conducted all over the state under Ops Limau, which resulted in the seizure of RM118,942.

“Aside from being arrested and fined for conducting or taking part in illegal gambling, they were also fined for flouting the rules and SOPs under the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

In the raids, 90 men and 25 women aged between 20 and 80 were arrested during a two-week period from February 1 to February 14.

Of the total, 93 were arrested for gambling with all types of card games, mahjong with RM117,674 being confiscated while 22 were arrested for cockfighting and a sum of RM1,268 was confiscated.

Hazani said police have also stepped up surveillance and monitoring since February 11 over the long weekend when more activities were allowed to make sure people were not taking advantage of the easing of SOPs.

“From our patrolling and monitoring, we fined a total of 116 people for flouting the rules. We will continue strict surveillance during this period not just for MCO, but all other crime-related activities,” he said.

He also welcomed public information on businesses in individuals who were flouting the rules.