In Kuala Lumpur, two company directors plead not guilty to cheating businessman of RM7 million in glove supply

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Two company directors were charged in the Sessions Court here today with cheating a businessman of about RM7 million last year in connection with the supply of 670,000 boxes of gloves.

However, Razalif Mohamad Zain, 30, and Mohd Razimi Ramli, 31, who are directors of Metamorphosis Skills Sdn Bhd, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to them before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

They were jointly charged with cheating Monosa Holding Sdn Bhd director Mohammad Nor Sakhawi Mohd Subri, 29, by deceiving him into believing that they could could supply 670,000 boxes of Hartalega Nitrile Examination Glove.

This prompted Mohammad Nor Sakhawi into handing over RM7 million to them, which he would not have done so if they had not deceived him.

The offence was allegedly committed in Taman Connaught, Cheras here, between June and July 2020.

Razalif and Mohd Razimi were allowed bail of RM50,000 with one surety each and the court set March 15 mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Nazrin Zaharin prosecuted, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Ashraf Appoo. — Bernama