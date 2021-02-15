EMCO starts in Tapah Prison tomorrow

File picture shows Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaking at a press conference on the development of the MCO and EMCO at the Ministry of Defence in Kuala Lumpur, February 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Tapah Prison in Perak and its staff’ quarters is the newest place in the country to be placed under an extended movement control order (EMCO) starting February 16 until March 1.

In a statement this evening, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made after 55 people there tested positive for Covid-19.

He also said the EMCO at the Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka that was scheduled to end tomorrow has been extended to March 2. He attributed it to the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections among prisoners.

“Until now the Ministry of Health has conducted 1,234 tests and from the number, cumulatively, 331 cases have been recorded,” said Ismail Sabri.

However, Ismail Sabri said the Sungai Udang prison staff quarters, which was put under EMCO together with the prison on February 3, will be lifted tomorrow as scheduled.

He also announced the end of EMCO for three other areas, namely Kampung Sungai Ud in Dalat, Sarawak; Level 1 and Level 2 of Felda Bersia; and Felcra Nasaruddin in Perak.

The EMCO in Felda Bersia and Felcra Nasaruddin began on February 3, while the EMCO in Kampung Sungai Ud began on January 27.