Senior Selangor officer held in sexual assault case released on police bail

Klang Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 35-year-old suspect was released after the investigating officer completed all actions regarding the case. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 14 — A Selangor state government agency director arrested yesterday on suspicion of sexually assaulting his staff was released on police bail today.

Klang Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said the 35-year-old suspect was released after the investigating officer completed all actions regarding the case.

He said the suspect was detained following a police report lodged by the victim on February 12 at 10.30am, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for sexual assault.

“Police are currently preparing an investigation paper and it will be referred to the public prosecutor for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The media reported yesterday that the victim was told to remove her scarf and massage the suspect, of which she refused.

The senior officer also slapped the victim when she refused to perform oral sex on him. — Bernama