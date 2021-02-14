Health Ministry: New Covid-19 cases dip below 3,000 for second time today since January

Health officers conduct the Covid-19 antigen rapid test at Laurent Bleu, CMC Centre Cheras January 11, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — New Covid-19 cases as of noon dropped by over a thousand to 2,464 from over 3,400 recorded just yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today.

This makes it the second only time the daily rate has stood this low since the movement control order took effect on January 13.

The MOH also recorded the highest rate of discharged patients today at 4,525, pushing the total tally of patients rid from the coronavirus to 213,814.

But the mortality rate continues to climb after seven deaths were recorded. Total fatalities from the disease is now 965.

