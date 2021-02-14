Covid-19 vaccine is permissible, says Federal Territories Mufti

The Federal Territories Mufti has declared the use of the Covid-19 vaccine as permissible (harus) and obligatory (wajib). — Reuters file pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 14 — The office of the Mufti of the Federal Territories (PMWP) has agreed to adopt the resolution of the Muzakarah (discussion) of the Fatwa Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) on Dec 3 last year.

The meeting had decided that the use of the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible (harus) and obligatory (wajib) for groups which have been identified by the government.

Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah in a statement today said PMWP fully supported the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme which is expected to start at the end of the month.

“From the perspective of consumerism, the matter was decided after taking into account the government’s firm stance that only vaccines that have been identified as halal and tayyiban will be used for the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme,” he said.

Luqman said the decision was reached at a meeting on Thursday following the confusion that arose among the community regarding the vaccine intake.

In this regard, he said PMWP called on all Muslims in the country, especially in the Federal Territories, to respect the fatwa that has been decided regarding the Covid-19 vaccine intake in Malaysia. — Bernama