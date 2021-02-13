Sabah police chief: Curfew in waters off ESSZone extended until March 1

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali (centre) said the curfew covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 13 ― The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends today, has been extended until March 1.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the curfew covers the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“Those living in the affected areas are prohibited from approaching or being in the waters off the seven districts between 6pm and 6am,” he said in a statement today.

He said the curfew has been extended to ensure the affected areas would not be encroached by terrorists, who could threaten security and also to protect the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone.

“Information gathered has revealed that militant groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still trying to infiltrate these waters to carry out kidnapping and cross-border crimes,” he said.

Hazani said the curfew order was also to facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

All district police chiefs in the affected areas have also been given authority to issue permits to those applying for fishing activities and to attend to urgent matters during the curfew, he added. ― Bernama