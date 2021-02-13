Penang JPJKK chief dies of lung infection

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 13 — Penang Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) chief SAC Zundin Mahmood died today at the Penang Hospital (HPP) due to lung infection.

According to a statement from the Penang Police Contingent, Zundin, 59, died in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at about 4.40 pm.

“All police staff, especially those in the Penang contingent, extend their condolences to the family members of Allahyarham Zundin, who passed away today,” read the statement tonight.

Zundin’s remains will be buried at the Saidina Hamzah Mosque Cemetery in Kampung Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama