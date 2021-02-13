KL traffic personnel being investigated over claims of sexual harassment

A woman claimed on Twitter today she was pulled over at a roadblock along Jalan Duta and sexually harassed by the police personnel on duty. . — Picture by Farhan Najib

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — An investigation is being carried out into the alleged sexual harassment of a woman by police personnel during a roadblock at Jalan Duta, here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said the department had opened an investigation paper based on the woman’s claim which had gone viral on social media today.

“The investigation is underway involving a member from the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT),” he said when contacted.

Earlier, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya confirmed that the police had received a report over the matter.

“Yes, JIPS has received the report and it is being investigated,” he told Bernama.

A woman claimed on Twitter today she was pulled over at a roadblock along Jalan Duta and sexually harassed by the police personnel on duty. — Bernama