Kedah, Perlis MMEA seized drugs, ketum worth RM15.5m in 2020

Kedah and Perlis MMEA director Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah says last year the agency thwarted several attempts by syndicates to make the states’ waters as their drug smuggling routes. — Picture by Dawn Chin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

LANGKAWI, Feb 13 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Kedah and Perlis has successfully foiled drug smuggling activities with a total seizure amounted to RM15.5 million last year.

Kedah and Perlis MMEA director Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the success would serve as an encouragement for its members ahead of the MMEA’s 16th Anniversary celebration on February 15.

“Last year, the Kedah and Perlis MMEA has thwarted several attempts by syndicates to make the states’ waters as their drug smuggling routes.

“As a result of continuous operations and close cooperation with the maritime community, the MMEA managed to seize 61.5 kg of syabu worth RM12 million, one tonne of ganja worth RM3 million and 4.8-tonne of ketum leaves worth RM500,000,” he told reporters after conducting sea monitoring activities here, today.

On reports of hundreds of Rohingya refugees missing from Indonesia and believed to be smuggled into Malaysia, Mohd Zawawi said there has been no report so far that the refugees were heading to the country’s waters especially in Langkawi.

“The Op Benteng assignments through the National Task Force to secure the country’s waters are being carried out by the MMEA, Royal Malaysian Navy and the marine police.

“The MMEA will continue to monitor the situation together with other agencies to ensure the country’s waters are not encroached upon,” he said. ― Bernama