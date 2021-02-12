Former Selangor deputy MB Abu Sujak dies at 82

Former Selangor Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Abu Sujak Mahmud died of old age at his residence Shah Alam at about 6pm yesterday. ― Picture via Facebook/Umno Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Feb 12 ― Former Selangor Deputy Mentri Besar Datuk Abu Sujak Mahmud died yesterday. He was 82.

Selangor Umno Liaison Body secretary Datuk Kamaruzzaman Johari said Abu Sujak died of old age at his residence at Section 4 here at about 6pm.

“Abu Sujak’s remains will be brought to the Section 4 surau tomorrow. He will be buried at the Masjid Datuk Dagang Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Jawa, Klang,” he said when contacted.

Kamaruzzaman, who last met Abu Sujak during the 14th general election campaign, said he was a very nice person and liked to help others.

Abu Sujak, who hailed from Kampung Jawa, Klang, had served as the deputy to the then Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Muhammad Muhammad Taib from November 1989 until the general election in 1990.

He had also served as the assemblyman for Subang for two terms from 1986 to 1995 and Batu Tiga for one term until 1999, all on Barisan Nasional tickets.

Apart from that, he was also the first Mayor of Shah Alam, who was appointed on October 10, 2000. ― Bernama