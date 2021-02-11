Police: Melaka recorded RM6.03m in losses to non-existent investment schemes last year

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt E. Sundra Rajan said that in the first month of this year, a total of 17 such cases were recorded, involving losses of RM450,617.85. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Feb 11 — A total of 146 cases of non-existent investment fraud schemes involving losses of about RM6.03 million were reported in Melaka last year, said Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) head Supt E. Sundra Rajan.

He said that in the first month of this year, a total of 17 such cases were recorded, involving losses of RM450,617.85.

He said the latest case involved a 56-year-old security guard who lost RM16,700 after falling victim to the “one day one pip trade trading” (ODOP Trading) stock investment he participated in since early last October.

“The victim, who lives in Batu Berendam here, found out about it via a WhatsApp chat group before making his first investment by transferring RM2,580 into a bank account given by the suspect.

“The victim was later given a link to the investment website at www.neurobank.trade/odo.aspx for the victim to see the profit earned on November 5 last year,” he said in a statement here, today.

Excited to see the profit made through the website, the victim increased his investment by transferring RM14,000 into the same bank account.

Sundra Rajan said the victim only realised he had been duped when he could not make a withdrawal and attempts to contact ODOP Trading failed. He then lodged a police report at the Balai Malim station here, yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama