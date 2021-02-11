Ismail Sabri: Starting tomorrow, golf courses, gymnasium, fitness centres can reopen under new strict SOPs

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said motoring activities along with non-contact sports activities such as jogging, brisk walking, cycling, badminton, tennis and exercise are limited to two people and can only be done in their respective neighbourhoods. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Golf courses, gymnasiums, fitness and sporting centres are allowed to operate once again but under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail said the utilisation of these facilities is via appointment only and walk-ins will not be allowed to ensure physical distancing rules.

He said other usual Covid-19 safety precautions must be strictly adhered to.

“For gyms, all equipment must be placed at least two metres of each other and only 30 per cent capacity are allowed at any one time.

“Equipment must be cleaned and sanitised after every use. Group exercises are not allowed and the use of the changing room or shower room is not allowed. This means after you are done, you are to head straight home,’’ said Ismail.

He said similar rules also apply to other recreational facilities such as badminton halls, tennis courts, ping pong, sepak takraw courts, hockey, football, futsal, basketball courts, and motoring circuit centres.

For golf courses, Ismail said the added rules are that clubhouses are not allowed to open, while caddies are required to wear a face-mask and gloves at all times.

He said each golf buggie is limited to be used by only one person at a time and the use of changing rooms is also prohibited.

Ismail said motoring activities along with non-contact sports activities such as jogging, brisk walking, cycling, badminton, tennis and exercise are limited to two people and can only be done in their respective neighbourhoods.

Drilling exercises for football, basketball, hockey and sepak takraw are also allowed provided it is done on an individual basis.

All of the aforementioned activities are allowed to open from tomorrow, said Ismail.