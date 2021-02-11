Ismail Sabri: Fishing sector, driving and flight schools to resume tomorrow

Senior and Security Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced that driving institutes and flight schools will be allowed to operate starting from tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The National Security Council (NSC) has allowed the fishing sector for recreational and economic purposes to begin operating tomorrow but barred any competition starting from tomorrow.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced that driving institutes and flight schools will be allowed to operate starting from tomorrow.

“After conducting a risk assessment with various agencies in the technical committee, the government agreed to allow the operation of the fishing pools, houseboats, fishing platforms (kelong), raft houses and fishing boats, vessels based on the strict SOP effective tomorrow, February 12 2021,” he said in his press briefing today.

Among the fishing activities that are allowed to operate are fishing pools, houseboats, fishing rigs, and fishing boats with strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

