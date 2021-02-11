Ismail Sabri: Bandar Raub Perdana to be under EMCO from Feb 12

Armed Forces personnel erect barbed wire fencing in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 3, 2020. The government has decided to place Bandar Raub Perdana, Raub, Pahang under EMCO for 14 days from tomorrow. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The government has decided to place Bandar Raub Perdana, Raub, Pahang under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for 14 days from tomorrow until February 25, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the decision was taken after a risk assessment was carried out with the various agencies under the MCO Technical Committee and on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) following the detection of 75 individuals as close contacts of a Covid-19 positive case.

“The MOH has also taken 40 samples of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and, of the total, 35 individuals tested negative while five others are still awaiting their results.

“Targeted screening of the remaining close contacts are being carried out,” he told a media conference on MCO here today.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO would be the same as previously announced and could be viewed at the National Security Council (MKN) website. — Bernama