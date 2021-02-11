Immigration Dept raids two massage centres offering sex services in Bandar Puteri Puchong, 14 held

Immigration director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud speaks to the press following a raid conducted in Petaling Jaya May 20, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 11 — The Immigration Department raided two massage centres providing prostitution services and detained 14 foreigners and a local in Bandar Puteri Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said two three-storey premises, which did not display any signages, were raided simultaneously at about 4.30pm.

He said the modus operandi of the centres was to use the Telegram messaging application as a medium, and officers also found a mobile phone, believed to have been used to communicate with potential customers, hidden in the ceiling of a restroom.

“Investigations revealed that the premises had been visited by locals, who subscribed to the sex service package priced between RM180 and RM225,” he said in a statement, today.

Those detained comprised 11 Vietnamese women, three Bangladeshi men and a local man, who was the caretaker of one of the premises.

They have all been placed at the Lenggeng Immigration Detention Depot in Negeri Sembilan. Investigations are continuing, he added. — Bernama