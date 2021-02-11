Health Ministry: Seventeen new Covid-19 clusters identified

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 17 new clusters, 13 were workplace related, two were found in communities while one cluster was found in a detention centre and another in a high risk group. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Health Ministry today announced that 17 new Covid-19 clusters have been discovered in the last 24 hours, with the majority of them being located in Johor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 17 new clusters, 13 were workplace related, two were found in communities while one cluster was found in a detention centre and another in a high risk group.

“Of the 17 new clusters, six were discovered in Johor, three each in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, two in Kedah and one each in Melaka, Sarawak and Perak,” he said.

He added that six existing clusters have come to an end, them being the Kampung Pitas cluster, Tapak Bina Permai cluster, Keladi cluster, Jalan Nakhoda cluster, Tembok Choh cluster and Langit Selatan cluster.