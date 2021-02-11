Ebit Lew to sponsor RM40,000 for Kota Baru student to pursue studies in accounting

Preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew presented a laptop and Internet facilities to facilitate Nurul Asma Alya’s studies. — Picture from Facebook/Ebit Lew

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KOTA BARU, Feb 11 — Muslim preacher Ebit Lew will fully sponsor the RM40,000 outstanding student Nurul Asma Alya Mohd Zainal, 22, will need to pursue her degree in accounting.

Through a post on his Facebook page, Ebit said that the sponsorship involved a study period for two and a half years, including accommodation, for Nurul Asma Alya, who is also a former student of Mara Professional College (KPM) with a CGPA of 3.95.

He visited the student’s family at their residence in Kampung Banggol Petani, Wakaf Bharu in Tumpat today to convey the good news.

“This morning, I went to Tumpat. When I arrived at the door, Nurul Asma Alya and her mother broke into tears and said ‘our prayers have been answered!’

“I will fully sponsor the RM40,000 for her 30-month-course, including accommodation,” he said.

Ebit said Nurul Asma Alya was one of the outstanding students of Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) Tumpat and achieved excellent results in her diploma course.

He also presented a laptop and Internet facilities to facilitate her studies.

“The DiGi WiFi router is free for a year. I also gave some cash to her mother.

“I was overcome with sadness because this family kept crying and thanking me. I hope Nurul Asma Alya will make her mother happy and help those in need out there later on,” he said.

Ebit also thanked the local community and all parties who helped Nurul Asma Alya’s family, including the Social Welfare Department (JKM), zakat centre, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), village heads and media.

The post went viral on social media sites and got almost 4,000 shares, with many praising the actions of the famous preacher, who often helps those in need regardless of race or religion and was also very efficient in doing charity work and giving donations.

Earlier, the media had reported that Nurul Asma Alya was sad that she would have to forgo her ambition to further her studies in accounting abroad due to financial problems. — Bernama