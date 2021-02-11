Dr Noor Hisham advises Malaysians to avoid large gatherings this Chinese New Year

In a post shared on his Facebook, Dr Noor Hisham said that even though the Covid-19 situation in the country was gradually improving, large gatherings could cause another spike in cases. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today urged Malaysians to avoid large gatherings during the Chinese New Year.

In a post shared on his Facebook, Dr Noor Hisham said that even though the Covid-19 situation in the country was gradually improving, large gatherings could cause another spike in cases.

“Covid-19 has yet again refrained us from another public celebration and gathering during this Chinese New Year.

“Either we make it or break it during this celebration to control the situation. The onus and responsibility are on everyone,” he said.

He also reminded those who are celebrating to stay at home and celebrate with family members, and most importantly to protect the vulnerable people in the family.

“May the Almighty guide and protect us all to end this pandemic in time. Insha Allah (God willing). May this Year of the Ox brings you the strength to face and win every difficulty that comes in your way. Happy Chinese New Year,” he said.

The Chinese community will celebrate Chinese New Year tomorrow and Saturday with strict Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOP) in place, the same as for the Aidilfitri and Deepavali celebrations last year. ― Bernama