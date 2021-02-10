Workplaces responsible for seven out of 11 new clusters across four states, says Health Ministry

MSU Hospital personnel take a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening in Shah Alam January 14, 2021. Another seven workplace clusters were reported today — three in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Sabah and Johor — the Health Ministry revealed. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Another seven workplace clusters were reported today — three in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Sabah and Johor — the Health Ministry revealed today.

This brings the total number of active clusters to 466. On a related note, 465 clusters have ended, including four today, which are the Genting, Harum, Medan Idaman and Wakaf Lanas clusters.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases today came from 82 existing clusters, with the highest number of cases originating from the Tanjung Suria (356 cases), Persiaran Perkilangan (319 cases) and Jalan Cochrane (104 cases) clusters.

“The remaining ones are a community and a high-risk group cluster,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

The first new cluster is dubbed the Batu 2.0 cluster in Gombak, Selangor. Following targeted screening at a shop along Jalan Ipoh, 42 cases were found from among the 205 individuals screened.

The Industri Wawasan cluster is a workplace cluster in Klang, Selangor where screenings at a factory on Jalan Wawasan revealed 38 new Covid-19 cases from the 116 individuals screened. The index case was confirmed positive today.

The Persiaran Sepang workplace cluster in Sepang, Selangor started reporting positive cases on February 2, following screenings at a construction site in Cyberjaya. To date, 526 individuals have been screened with 29 emerging as positive.

The next cluster is the Jalan Tandok construction site cluster in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur. Of the 188 individuals screened, 25 were found positive.

Meanwhile, the Jalan Harun cluster involves a high-risk group in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. The index case was found positive on February 10.

“Following screenings at the care centre on Jalan Dato Haji Harun in Taman Taynton View, we found nine individuals positive from 11 screenings,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

“The Jalan Dua Belas cluster involves the district of Kepong in Kuala Lumpur. The index case was positive on January 29, and from screenings at a public administration centre near Jalan 1A/2A Kampung Batu Muda, we found 19 individuals positive from the 103 individuals screened.”

The Jalan Uda Utama cluster in Johor is also a public administration centre in Kota Iskandar. Of the 61 screenings, 17 individuals tested positive.

The Lorong Sahabat cluster in Kluang, Johor had its index case found positive on February 5. Following that, another 19 individuals were screened and 17 returned positive.

The Jalan Kancil Waha cluster in Kota Tinggi Johor had its index case report positive on January 29 and to date, nine more cases were detected from 45 screenings.

The Jalan Tiga KKIP cluster is in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. It involves a factory whose index case was reported positive on February 5. The factory is located on Jalan Tiga KKIP in the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park. From 37 screenings, 11 were found positive.

The last cluster is the Lorong Bersatu Damai cluster that involves the districts of Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Penampang in Sabah. The index case was reported positive on February 8 after being admitted to hospital.

The cluster involves a medical centre located along Lorong Bersatu, Jalan Damai. To date, 91 individuals have been screened, with 21 returning positive for Covid-19.