Khazanah MD Shahril neither confirms nor denies leaving sovereign wealth fund

Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan succeeded Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar as Khazanah Nasional managing director on August 20, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has neither confirmed nor denied that he is leaving the sovereign wealth fund.

“Nothing to confirm actually. I have a contract that goes until August, so plenty of time to decide these things,” he told Bernama via a WhatsApp text today.

According to a news report, Shahril Ridza is believed to be leaving the group.

