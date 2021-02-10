Khazanah MD Shahril neither confirms nor denies leaving sovereign wealth fund

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Khazanah Nasional Bhd managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan has neither confirmed nor denied that he is leaving the sovereign wealth fund.
“Nothing to confirm actually. I have a contract that goes until August, so plenty of time to decide these things,” he told Bernama via a WhatsApp text today.
According to a news report, Shahril Ridza is believed to be leaving the group.
Shahril Ridza succeeded Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar as Khazanah Nasional managing director on August 20, 2018. — Bernama