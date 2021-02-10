In bullish CNY 2021 video, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok tells Malaysians to stay strong, stay positive (VIDEO)

Teresa Kok’s 1.52-minute video, featuring several DAP colleagues, looks to encourage Malaysians from all walks of life to stay positive and strive as the country continues its battle to bring Covid-19 under control. — Screengrab from Facebook/Teresa Kok

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — This year’s Chinese New Year will simply not be the same, as Covid-19 looms large in the country.

There won’t be the usual house-to-house visits, no huge gatherings for meals, and perhaps not even any traffic congestion from the rush home for reunion dinner on Chinese New Year Eve.

This is not lost on Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, who in the past produced festive videos as a means to subtly voice the people’s discontent.

For this year’s Chinese New Year, however, Kok’s 1.52-minute video, featuring several DAP colleagues, looks to encourage Malaysians from all walks of life to stay positive and strive as the country continues its battle to bring Covid-19 under control.

In it, Kok gives a quick recap of how many best-laid plans, including weddings, trips abroad and career paths, were dashed the moment the coronavirus hit the country.

She offered some words of encouragement, highlighting the fact that with the quick adaptation to the new normal, Malaysians managed to survive the entire 2020 and are now looking forward to celebrating Chinese New Year even if in a much less celebratory way.

The video featured Kinrara assemblyman Ng Sze Han; Kota Kemuning assemblyman Ganabatirau Veraman; Balakong assemblywoman Wong Siew Ki; Banar Utama assemblywoman Jamaliah Jamaluddin; and Pandamaran MP Tony Leong.

Each one is seen giving a shout-out to all Malaysians, while offering uplifting messages.

Among the positive messages are wiping away all sadness, boosting self-confidence, putting aside unnecessary worries, and offering the world 10 times more smiles.

“Because this will be a very different Year of the Ox... Let’s keep our spirits up... Just like the strength of the Ox.

“Let’s give ourselves a boost of self-confidence,” they said.