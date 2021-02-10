Dr Noor Hisham: Covid Assessment Centre has monitored over 60,000 patients

Patients gather at Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Stadium Melawati Shah Alam February 8, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) service which began operating in stages from January 25, has monitored 60,052 Covid-19 patients as of yesterday, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said there were 152 CAC centres operating throughout the country conducting assessments of positive Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment at home.

“The CAC is currently monitoring 20,089 patients who are undergoing self-isolation at home. The evaluation and monitoring of these patients are carried out by a team led by a Public Health Physician and Family Physician and assisted by other clinical support members,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the CACs were set up in stadiums, community halls, community halls, or any Government facility based on the suitability and need of the respective areas, and opened from 8 am to 5 pm on working days, with some even operating on weekends.

Based on preliminary data of the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive patients who have gone to the CAC by state, Selangor recorded the highest number with 24,863 patients, followed by Johor (16,561), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (8,022), Melaka (3,128) and Penang (1,686 patients).

Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 patients undergoing isolation at home should also conduct self-monitoring through the Home Assessment Tool provided by CAC.

“The patient also needs to report his health status every day through the MySejahtera application, or when contacted by a health worker, and needs to contact the CAC immediately or call 999 in case of an emergency or if their symptoms worsen,” he said.

More information on self-monitoring at home can be found on MOH’s Covid-19 portal at http://covid-19.moh.gov.my/.

Further details on the CAC’s operating hours can also be found on the portal as well as the Facebook pages of the respective state health departments. — Bernama