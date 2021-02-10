Counter services at govt agencies in Pahang to resume tomorrow, says MB

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said among the set SOPs were that the counters would operate from 8am to 8pm in three shifts, while sanitisation work has to be done for 30 minutes before a new shift starts. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Feb 10 — All counter services of state and federal government departments and agencies in Pahang which had been suspended since February 2 will be allowed to resume operations tomorrow.

The service is being opened four days earlier than scheduled, however, it is subject to standard operating procedures (SOPs) that state government agencies must comply with, while federal government agencies are encouraged to adopt them.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said among the set SOPs were that the counters would operate from 8am to 8pm in three shifts, while sanitisation work has to be done for 30 minutes before a new shift starts.

“Counter staff would be on duty for four hours at the counter and a total of six hours per day at the office. The agencies involved must also ensure that the counters are fitted with glass screens to ensure physical distancing is maintained with the customer.

“Besides that, only one customer is allowed to be at the counter at a time, and the agency also has the right not to entertain those who do not comply with the set SOP,” he said in a statement here today.

On February 1, the Pahang Disaster Management Committee decided that all counter services at state and Federal government agencies in Pahang be temporarily suspended from February 2 to 14 due to the spread of the new Covid-19 clusters at offices, including the Tanah Putih Cluster which involved staff at the Kuantan Municipal Council (MPK).

Wan Rosdy said that customers also need to comply with the set SOP, such as undergoing temperature screening, using the MySejahtera application to check-in, maintaining physical distance, and wearing the face mask at all times.

“Those with symptoms are not allowed to come to government offices, while senior citizens can bring a non-senior escort to assist them as they (senior citizens) are not encouraged to come to the counter,” he said. — Bernama