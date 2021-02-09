Workplaces remain riskiest places in Malaysia to catch Covid-19 as clusters spread across four states

Health workers test a foreign worker for Covid-19 at Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur April 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Covid-19 clusters that form at workplaces remain a major concern for the Health Ministry, which recorded 11 out of 12 new clusters nationwide from there today.

Cases involving the workplace were detected within four states: four in Johor, three in Selangor, two in Kuala Lumpur and one each in Sabah, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

The one in Melaka was categorised as a high-risk group infection traced back to a dialysis centre in Masjid Tanah.

Including today’s data, there have now been 920 clusters since the coronavirus broke out nationwide, of which 461 remain active.

