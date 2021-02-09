Fifteen new routes for LRT pink feeder buses from Feb 18, says Rapid Bus CEO

Rapid Bus chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the initiative was a continuation and improvement of the LRT feeder bus service pilot project, launched on September 3 last year the covers 10 routes including the Gombak, Taman Melati, Sri Rampai LRT Stations. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will expand the LRT pink feeder bus service to 15 additional routes beginning February 18, following the encouraging response from customers.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer, Muhammad Yazurin Sallij said the initiative was a continuation and improvement of the LRT feeder bus service pilot project, launched on September 3 last year the covers 10 routes including the Gombak, Taman Melati, Sri Rampai LRT Stations.

He said, 81 per cent of the 1,000 respondents said that the quality of service has improved saying that the feeder buses were easy to recognise, always on time, frequency and availability of buses.

“It is part of our ongoing efforts to improve the quality of service. With this new look, we find that it is easier for customers and the public to differentiate between LRT feeder buses and regular Rapid KL buses,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad Yazurin said the survey conducted last month also showed that 92 per cent of the respondents had recommended the service to the public.

In this regard, Rapid Bus will divide its implementation into several stages that will involve the restructuring of bus operations, scheduling and frequency according to the demand for the expansion of the new-look LRT feeder bus service, he said.

Following are the 15 new routes for LRT feeder buses:

1. T180 Taman Dato’ Senu-LRT Sentul

2. 822 LRT Bangsar-Bangsar Shopping Centre

3. 541 Putra Permai-LRT BK 5

4. T603 LRT Puchong Prima-Taman Mas Sepang

5. T640 Stesen LRT Taman Jaya-Taman Sri Sentosa

6. T600 Stesen LRT IOI Puchong-Taman Wawasan

7. T757 Stesen LRT Alam Megah-Sek 27 Shah Alam

8. T778 Stesen LRT USJ 21-One City

9. T781 Stesen LRT Kelana Jaya-Kelana Centre Point

10. T782 Stesen LRT Lembah Subang-Ara Damansara

11. T783 LRT Taman Bahagia-SS 6

12. T785 LRT Taman Paramount-Kg Baiduri

13. T786 LRT Asia Jaya-Universiti Mahsa

14. T787 Stesen LRT Asia Jaya-Seksyen 14 & 17

15. T791 Stesen LRT Kerinchi-Pantai Hill Park — Bernama