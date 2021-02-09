Apologise or face legal action, PMO tells Puad Zarkashi after Umno man links new Covid-19 rule for ministers to Muhyiddin’s Jakarta visit

PMO said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was issued a home surveillance order and a quarantine wrist tag upon his return on February 5. — Picture courtesy of Prime Minister’s Office

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today accused Umno politician Datuk Puad Zarkashi of slander and promised legal action if he does not apologise for his remarks regarding the latest Covid-19 exemption for Cabinet members.

Puad, a former MP, claimed the new rule reducing the 10-day quarantine period for all Malaysian returnees from overseas to just three days in self-isolation was made allegedly to spare Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after his recent official trip to Jakarta.

“The Prime Minister’s Office vehemently denies the slander made by Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, that apparently the three-day quarantine order for ministers who go on official trips overseas was gazetted by the government because the prime minister refused to be quarantined upon returning from his official trip to Indonesia,” it said in a statement this evening.

The PMO clarified that Muhyiddin was issued a home surveillance order and the requisite quarantine wrist tag upon his return on February 5.

“He is now undergoing quarantine at home. The slander by Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi is malicious and is to sully the good name of the prime minister.

“Legal action will be initiated against him, should he fail to tender a public apology,” the PMO said.

